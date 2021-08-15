Ernie Sigley By The Hits - Noise11.com

With the passing of Australian entertainment legend Ernie Sigley we look back at his music career.

With thanks to Gavin Ryan, Ernie Sigley had his first Top 40 hit in Melbourne in 1957 with ‘Love Is A Golden Ring’. It was a number one hit for Ernie.

‘Hey Paula’ (with Denise Drysdale) reached no 1 nationally in 1974.

Ernie’s other hits were:

‘Never Be Anyone Else But You’ (no 18, 1959) (Hobart chart)

‘Mary’s Boy Child’ (no 37, 1961) (Melbourne chart)

‘Think About Me/Mona Lisa’ (no 1, 1965) (Adelaide chart)

‘Hey Girl’ (no 9, 1966) (Adelaide chart)

‘True Love’ (no 14, 1967) (Adelaide chart)

‘A Clown Am I’ (no 17, 1967) (Adelaide chart)

‘Give Me Love’ (no 16, 1970) (Adelaide chart)

‘City of Angels’ (no 6, 1971) (Adelaide chart)

‘Just Thank Me’ (no 1, 1974) (Hobart chart)

(NB: In Australia well into the 1980s, each city had its own chart driven by local airplay. It was possible, and very normal, for charts for each city to vary greater due to local programmed radio and television stations, unlike todays national networked programs. It was also decades before the Internet).

Ernie died on Sunday, 15 August 2021 after suffering Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. He had been a popular figure on both radio and television. In 1964 he interviews The Beatles in Adelaide.

