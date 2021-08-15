 Ernie Sigley By The Hits - Noise11.com
Ernie Sigley Smile

Ernie Sigley By The Hits

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2021

in News

With the passing of Australian entertainment legend Ernie Sigley we look back at his music career.

With thanks to Gavin Ryan, Ernie Sigley had his first Top 40 hit in Melbourne in 1957 with ‘Love Is A Golden Ring’. It was a number one hit for Ernie.

‘Hey Paula’ (with Denise Drysdale) reached no 1 nationally in 1974.

Ernie’s other hits were:

‘Never Be Anyone Else But You’ (no 18, 1959) (Hobart chart)
‘Mary’s Boy Child’ (no 37, 1961) (Melbourne chart)
‘Think About Me/Mona Lisa’ (no 1, 1965) (Adelaide chart)
‘Hey Girl’ (no 9, 1966) (Adelaide chart)
‘True Love’ (no 14, 1967) (Adelaide chart)
‘A Clown Am I’ (no 17, 1967) (Adelaide chart)
‘Give Me Love’ (no 16, 1970) (Adelaide chart)
‘City of Angels’ (no 6, 1971) (Adelaide chart)
‘Just Thank Me’ (no 1, 1974) (Hobart chart)

(NB: In Australia well into the 1980s, each city had its own chart driven by local airplay. It was possible, and very normal, for charts for each city to vary greater due to local programmed radio and television stations, unlike todays national networked programs. It was also decades before the Internet).

Ernie died on Sunday, 15 August 2021 after suffering Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. He had been a popular figure on both radio and television. In 1964 he interviews The Beatles in Adelaide.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Retires At 95

Tony Bennett has retired from performing. Bennett performed two sold-out shows with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York last week, but his son and manager Danny Bennett has revealed he's now decided to cease his on-stage shows.

2 days ago
Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga To Release Another Duets Album

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have unveiled their second duets album, 'Love For Sale'.

August 5, 2021
The LeGarde Twins
Tom LeGarde of The LeGarde Twins Dies Aged 90

Tom LeGarde, one half of country group The LeGarde Twins, has died at the age of 90.

August 3, 2021
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Are Getting Back Together

Lady Gaga is to reunite with singing legend Tony Bennett for a special concert on Friday.

July 1, 2021
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright To Perform Judy Garland Tribute Concert

Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will honour Judy Garland on her birthday with a special digital performance of his popular tribute concert.

May 3, 2021
Joy McKean
APRA To Honour Country Legend Joy McKean

Country legend Joy McKean has been announced as the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music for 2021.

April 15, 2021
Elvis Presley debut Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley Self-Titled Debut Was Released 65 Years Ago Today

The first Elvis Presley album ‘Elvis Presley’ was released 65 years ago today on 23 March, 1956.

March 23, 2021