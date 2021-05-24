 Eurovision Winner Damiano David Cleared Of Drug Use - Noise11.com
Eurovision Winner Damiano David Cleared Of Drug Use

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2021

in News

Eurovision Song Contest winner Damiano David has been cleared of using drugs at the event on Saturday.

Video footage from the telecast showed the Maneskin frontman leaning over a table with head bowed, prompting speculation of drug use, and accordingly, officials at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided to investigate, with David offering to take a voluntary drugs test.

On Monday, a statement from the EBU leaders announced the test was negative.

“A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Maneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU,” they commented. “No drug use took place in the green room and we consider the matter closed.”

The musician shut down the rumours during a press conference held after the band’s win, claiming he was picking up pieces of broken glass and not snorting cocaine as some social media users speculated.

Representatives for the group have also denied any presence of illegal substances at the annual event, and EBU officials have noted there was evidence of shattered glass backstage.

“The band, their management, and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the green room, and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer,” they said.

Maneskin, also comprised of Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio, won the contest with their performance of song Zitti E Buoni at the Grand Final in Rotterdam, Holland, beating strong competition from acts from France, Switzerland, and Iceland.

