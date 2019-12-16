Evan Dando Has Just Sprung A Secret Show On Melbourne

Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has a surprise show at Melbourne’s Spotted Mallard on Tuesday night.
Dando is hanging around Melbourne for a few extra days after paying the Corner Hotel last week.
Tickets are strictly limited at $20.
PLAYING TIMES
Gareth Lindsay 8.15pm to 8.45pm
Grace Cummings 9pm to 9.30pm
Evan Dando 9.45pm onwards
https://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/evan-dando-the-lemonheads/118421
