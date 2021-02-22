 Eve To Star In Queens - Noise11.com
Eve

Eve

Eve To Star In Queens

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2021

in News

Eve has landed herself a starring role in ABC’s upcoming musical pilot, Queens.

According to Variety, the rapper will play a character named Brianna in the show, about four estranged women in their 40s who reunite as Nasty Bitches – the ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Decades on, Brianna is now a proud wife and mother of five but, when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, she grapples with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon.

Eve, 42, will take on another role in the series – the Let Me Blow Ya Mind star will also render original music for the programme.

Queens is written and executive produced by Zahir McGhee, with Sabrina Wind also serving as an executive producer. ABC Signature will produce.

As well as a successful rap career, Grammy winner Eve has carved out a name for herself in the acting world too. She fronted eponymous TV series Eve from 2003 to 2006 and appeared in films like the Barbershop movies, Whip It and XXX.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Hopes Doco Helps Those Struggling With Sobriety

Demi Lovato went public with her near-fatal drug overdose and recovery in a hard-hitting new docu-series in the hope her story will help others.

16 hours ago
Rubens 0202
Australian Charts: The Rubens 0202 is 0101

Local rock band The Rubens see their fourth studio album "0202" become their fourth Top 3 album and also their first No.1 this week.

1 day ago
Yungblud
Yungblud ‘Life On Mars’ Played On Mars

Yungblud's Life On Mars was played as NASA's rover landed on the planet on Thursday.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Will Have A New Album in 2021

Ed Sheeran celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday (17.02.21), and used an Instagram post marking the special occasion to also reveal his career plans for 2021.

5 days ago
Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice Confirms Last Man On Earth Project

Wolf Alice have seemingly confirmed their return with a new project titled 'The Last Man On Earth'.

6 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Will Finally Get To Launch Reptilian Overlord Live

After a year of lockdown The Casanovas will finally get the chance to get on stage and launch their 2020 album ‘Reptilian Overlord’ LIVE.

6 days ago
Pierce Brothers Photo: Dara Munnis. @daramunnis
Pierce Brothers Plan Tour Around Victoria

With national touring uncertain at this point, Victoria’s Pierce Brothers have a solution to staying on the road. Stay within your state.

February 16, 2021