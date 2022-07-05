Fairgrounds To Return To Berry In November - Noise11.com

Fairgrounds Festival has 2022 dates for Berry, New South Wales. This year the music festival will be held on 25 and 26 November.

The 2022 line-up will be announced soon. Since the festival began, Liam Gallagher, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Rodriguez, Billy Bragg, The Breeders, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Sampa The Great, Gang Of Youths, The Shins, Aldous Harding and Father John Misty have performed for the event.

Berry, just two hours out of Sydney, is known for the famous Berry Donut Van, The Treat Factory and Aunty Maj.

Pop over to the website, sign up for the newsletter and find out who is playing at Fairgrounds when we do.

https://fairgrounds.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

