Faith No More Have No Plans For New Music

Faith No More’s keyboardist Roddy Bottum has ruled out putting out new music “right now”, despite the band heading out on their first UK tour in five years this summer.

Roddy insisted that “some years ago” it “felt a little bit dirty” just playing their old material at their shows, but he feels their “legacy speaks for itself” now.

Asked if fans can expect new tunes, he said: “There’s no plans right now to record any new music – there’s no plans at all.

“I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be.

“I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before.

“I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason, I’m in a different place with that right now.”

He added to Kerrang! magazine: “I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now.

“It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

The San Francisco rockers made a comeback in 2009, following a decade-long break.

Their last studio album was 2015’s ‘Sol Invictus’,

Roddy had claimed in 2018 that he was planning to “make music” with drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould.

The Mike Patton-fronted band will kick off their 2020 UK tour at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on June 10.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments