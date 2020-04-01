 Faith No More Reschedule Australia and New Zealand Tour To 2021 - Noise11.com
Faith No More Reschedule Australia and New Zealand Tour To 2021

by Announcement on April 1, 2020

in News

Frontier Touring and Faith No More wish to advise the rescheduling of the band’s upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand to February/March 2021, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives and travel bans.

Originally set for May 2020, Faith No More will now perform seven huge arena shows across Australia and New Zealand in early 2021. Frontier Touring and Faith No More apologise to all those affected by the date changes and thank fans for their support and understanding.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore.

All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new rescheduled dates. No action is required; show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.

Ticketholders unable to attend the new date in their city are entitled to a full refund and should submit their details to the relevant ticketing agency (see links below), no later than Friday 17 April:

Australia:
Submit your details to Ticketek, click here

New Zealand:
Auckland: submit your details to Ticketmaster, click here
Christchurch: submit a refund request via email to online@ticketek.co.nz

Don’t miss the chance to catch Faith No More live on stage in 2021!

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keys), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). They’ve released seven studio albums to date: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

22 February, Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ
24 February, Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
26 February, Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
27 February, Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
1 March, Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
4 March, Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
6 March, RAC Arena | Perth, WA

