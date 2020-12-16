Faith No More Reschedule Australian and New Zealand Tour for 2022 - Noise11.com

Faith No More will pick up their Covid-postponed Australian and New Zealand dates in 2022.

In a statement the band announced, “Once again in this world of things being temporarily out of our control, we are having to postpone our AU/NZ dates. Postponed and not cancelled being the silver lining here and we’re grateful for that. We intend on making it up to you only at a time when things are safe for ALL of us. Until then, thanks for sticking this out with us and take care. We’re all in this together and when it happens we promise to make it special.”

The rescheduled dates are:

New Zealand

10 February 2022, Christchurch, Christchurch Arena

12 February 2022, Auckland, Spark Arena

Australia

15 February 2022, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

17 February 2022, Sydney, Qudos

19 February 2022, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

21 February 2022, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

23 February 2022, Perth, RAC Arena

Fans should hang onto their tickets – all original purchases are valid for entry at the rescheduled show dates and fans are encouraged to #KeepYourTicket. No action is required, just show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.

Ticketholders will be contacted directly via their show’s authorised ticketing agency regarding these date changes; steps will be provided should the new February 2022 dates not suit.

