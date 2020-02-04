 Faith No More To Tour Australia and New Zealand In May - Noise11.com
Faith No More To Tour Australia and New Zealand In May

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2020

in News

Faith No More will perform their first shows since 2016 in Australia and New Zealand in May.

Faith No More last played two small shows in California in August 2016. Their last tour was in South America in 2015.

“Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and both Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way; this is something that we have always appreciated. Nevertheless, we realise that it’s been 20 years since our last proper tour there. If we wait another 20, we’ll be in our 70’s. This shit stops now,” says Bill Gould.

Australia gave Faith No More their first charted album. ‘Introduce Yourself’ reached no 57 in Australia in 1987. Their first chart album in the USA was ‘The Real Thing’ in 1989 although Australia had the highest chart entry for the album at no 2.

Every Faith No More album ever has had its highest chart position in Australia. 1997’s ‘Album of the Year’ reached no 1 in Australia.

Faith No More also had their first no 1 song anywhere in the world with ‘Epic’ in 1989.

Faith No More Australia and New Zealand dates

Friday 8 May
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Sunday 10 May
Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Wednesday 13 May
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 15 May
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 16 May
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 18 May
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 20 May
RAC Arena | Perth, WA

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 12 February (12noon local time)

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

