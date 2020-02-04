 Fans Sue Madonna For Turning Up Late At Show - Noise11.com
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Fans Sue Madonna For Turning Up Late At Show

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2020

in News

Madonna has been hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly turning up late to two concerts.

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta filed a lawsuit against Madonna and concert promoters Live Nation at Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday. In the legal document, they claim the pop superstar kept them waiting up to three hours before taking the stage at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York last September and October, and the late concerts left them stranded in the city.

Both men allege they missed their scheduled trains or other rides home because the pop star’s concerts didn’t end until 1am, and this messed up their work and school plans for the day after the gigs.

They are suing for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertisement and negligent misrepresentation, and asking for damages and legal fees, according to TMZ.

The new lawsuit comes two months after a similar one was filed in Florida by more angry Madonna fans.

The singer’s ongoing Madame X tour has been plagued by concert cancellations and unannounced late shows, all of which the Material Girl singer has apologised for, explaining that she is battling ongoing injuries.

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

