Father John Misty Covers Lana Del Rey - Noise11.com

Father John Mistry has released a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.

The video was directed by Emma Elizabeth Tillman, Father John Misty’s wife. It stars Arrow DeWild And Craig Stark of Starcrawler.

“She said, “Buddy’s Rendezvous” is a world unto itself. It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song”.

