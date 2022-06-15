 Father John Misty Covers Lana Del Rey - Noise11.com
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer

Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer

Father John Misty Covers Lana Del Rey

by Paul Cashmere on June 16, 2022

in News

Father John Mistry has released a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.

The video was directed by Emma Elizabeth Tillman, Father John Misty’s wife. It stars Arrow DeWild And Craig Stark of Starcrawler.

“She said, “Buddy’s Rendezvous” is a world unto itself. It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song”.

