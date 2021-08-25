 Feeder Reveal New Track Torpedo - Noise11.com
Feeder Facebook photo

Feeder Facebook photo

Feeder Reveal New Track Torpedo

by Music-News.com on August 26, 2021

in News

Feeder are today announcing new album Torpedo, along with its title track. Torpedo is due for release on March 18th via Big Teeth Music.

The celebrated, multi-platinum-selling, rock band Feeder have hit a resurgent run of three consecutive UK Top 10 albums with 2016’s All Bright Electric, the 2017 Best Of, and 2019’s Tallulah. Looking ahead to 2022, it is with some momentum that the band will release new album Torpedo into the world.

Momentum has been something in short supply for many artists over the last 18 months. For Feeder, the ensuing numbness of early-stage lockdowns inevitably led to an uncharacteristically uninspired period for the band and songwriter Grant Nicholas. Feeder, however, have always been masters of marrying the light and the dark – illuminating the shadowy corners of their world to uncover something poignant and uplifting – meaning it was not long before conditions became a perfect storm for inspiration’s lightning to strike, and two albums’ worth of music materialised.

New track “Torpedo” arrives in a flurry of heavy and direct guitars, which are soon joined by an out-of-nowhere chorus delivered in glorious technicolour. It takes its power from hope and optimism, Nicholas’ vocals breaking through the heaviness like a streak of sunlight cracking through a leaden sky. It is a song about bringing your world back into focus again, as he elaborates below.

“After the frustration of not being able to perform live I really wanted to come back with a bang and a classic heavier but melodic Feeder song. All the emotion and frustration just caused a creative wave. Dynamically and musically Torpedo felt like the obvious choice for us to drop first. The chorus has a thread of positivity that brings light to the darker verses.

We are really looking forward to going out on the road again and playing the new album material. This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait. We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some Renegades and All Bright electric stuff.”

Torpedo will be available on digital, CD and vinyl.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Aaliyah
The 20th Anniversary of the Death of Aaliyah

On August 25, 2001 R&B star Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash at the age of 22. At around 6:50pm the singer and her entourage boarded a private aircraft at Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and were heading to Florida. They never arrived.

2 hours ago
Peter Buck and Michael Stipe of REM in Melbourne 3 April 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.E.M. Expand ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’

R.E.M. have expanded their 1996 album ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’ to mark the 25th anniversary of the release.

1 day ago
Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Jerry Cantrell Preps US Dates For 2022

Former Alice In Chains’ guitarist Jerry Cantrell is taking the show back on the road in America in 2022.

2 days ago
Richard Pleasance Crooked River cover
Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995

Former Boom Crash Opera member Richard Pleasance will release his first non-soundtrack studio album ‘Crooked River’ in September.

2 days ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Has A Rarities Sequel On The Way

Nick Cave will release a second edition of ‘B-Sides and Rarities’ in October. The first edition was released in 2005.

3 days ago
Corey Taylor
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Very Ill With Covid-19

Corey Taylor has tested positive for Covid-19.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Has Two Albums In the Works

Isle of Wight Festival headliner Liam Gallagher stopped by Absolute Radio this week, to chat with breakfast presenter Dave Berry about the upcoming festival, his new music and the much-anticipated Knebworth documentary.

7 days ago