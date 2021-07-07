Fenn Wilson To Play Caravan Music Club In Archies Creek - Noise11.com

Fenn Wilson has been added to the Caravan Music Club line-up as Victoria’s music venue started their difficult journey back to business after a ferocious fourth lockdown.

The Caravan Music Club has scheduled Fenn Wilson in for October 9. Fenn has been one of Melbourne’s most mentioned artist to watch but like many struggled maintaining dates with the constant cancellations, postponements and vacuum of a music industry bought to its knees by government actions.

In March Fenn released ‘Love Again’, a song he wrote for his mother after the passing of his father, Australian blues musician Chris Wilson.

In a statement Fenn explained, “I wrote Love Again for my Mother after the passing of my Father a few years ago. It’s about the time after losing someone, when you ask yourself “Will I ever have that again?” or “Will I ever love again?”. It’s also, in part, a question posed to my Dad’s song You Will Surely Love Again. Although the song is very personal to me and my family, I feel like the question is universal; anybody that has lost something, or someone, has felt that sudden absence and has wondered if it will ever be filled. Although the subject is heavy, it offers moments of catharsis and hope, as these feelings rarely last and we all eventually heal.

Tickets for Fenn Wilson at Caravan are on sale now.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments