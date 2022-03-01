Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid - Noise11.com

The final performance for Victorian Opera’s The Who’s Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

The event that was due to begin in 2020, was originally postponed for Covid, rescheduled and then rescheduled again, will now finish one day earlier than expected.

A statement from Victorian Opera reads:

It’s with deep sadness that we must cancel tonight’s performance of The Who’s Tommy due to COVID related issues.

We have done our best to ensure the season continues despite extremely challenging circumstances, but unfortunately, we are placed in an impossible situation and the Tuesday 1 March performance has been cancelled.

We would like to thank everyone involved in the production for their tireless work, and we appreciate your understanding in these very difficult times for the arts sector.

An electrifying fusion of theatre and rock ’n’ roll, the Australian premiere of The Who’s Tommy is set to blow the roof off Melbourne’s rock ‘n’ roll stomping ground, St Kilda’s Palais Theatre.

In 1969, The Who’s rock opera concept album, Tommy, was a groundbreaking success that sold over 20 million copies and revolutionised how rock’n’roll fused with theatrical works like film, opera and musicals.

The story of Tommy follows our hero’s traumatic childhood which leaves his senses paralysed but with a bewildering gift at pinball wizardry. It’s this talent that catapults him to international superstardom in an inspiring story of hope, healing, and triumph over adversity.

The Who’s Tommy is a multi-award-winning musical of raw energy and smash hits. Featuring a powerhouse soundtrack with music and lyrics by The Who’s guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, get ready to rock with numbers like ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘I’m Free’ and ‘Acid Queen’.

