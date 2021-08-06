Finneas Debuts ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’ - Noise11.com

Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish and son of actor Maggie Baird, has released a video for ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’.
The video was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl by director Sam Bennett.
‘A Concert Six Months From Now’ will be included on Finneas’ upcoming debut album
24-year old Finneas is five years older than his sister Billie. He co-writes all of her songs and produces her albums.
