FireFight Australia Generates Over One and a Half Million Viewers

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2020

in News

The FireFight Australia bushfire benefit concert had more than one million viewers across Australia on Sunday.

At its peak FireFight Australia had 1.56 million viewers. In the afternoon, 1.269m people tuned into watch.

Fire Fight Australia featured performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, k.d.lang, Icehouse, Alice Cooper, John Farnham and Conrad Sewell.

The event raised $9.5 million for bushfire relief.

