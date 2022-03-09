 Flea Invited John Frusciante Back To Red Hot Chili Peppers - Noise11.com
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard

Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers at Big Day Out 2013 Photo By Graham Spillard

Flea Invited John Frusciante Back To Red Hot Chili Peppers

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2022

in News

Flea, the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, convinced guitarist John Frusciante to reunite with the rock band.

Flea explained that he was spending time with John when he brought up the fact that he missed playing music with him.

In an interview with Classic Rock Magazine, Flea revealed: “We were just shooting the shit, talking, eating. We’d never really talked about [the split] much. At one point my wife and his girlfriend were in the other room and we were sitting alone, and I said: ‘John, sometimes I miss playing with you so much.’ And I started crying when I said it.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers first formed in 1983. John joined the band in 1988 after original guitarist Hillel Slovak’s death. John first left the band in 1992 due to drug issues caused by discomfort with fame and then rejoined in 1998 after going to rehab.

John left the band again in 2009, and Josh Klinghoffer, 42, took over his guitarist role until John rejoined in 2019.

Flea described his emotional conversation with John as the tipping point that led him to ultimately decide to rejoin the band.

Flea added: “And [John] looked at me and I saw the tears in his eyes. And he said: ‘I miss it too.’ There was just this moment, but in that moment I remember thinking: Man, you know…”

Lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis also commented on John’s reunion with the band.

He revealed: “If your long-lost family member comes back and says: ‘Hey, I wanna rejoin the family,’ you have no choice. You cannot say no.”

In the interview, Flea also commented on how he, like John, was initially plagued by the effects of the band’s rise to fame.

He confessed: “I became a mess when we got really famous. I fell apart, I became ill, I had chronic fatigue syndrome, I was miserable and sad, and I went through a period of seclusion and sadness.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Red Hot Chili Peppers Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Yes Close To The Edge
Yes To Perform Classic ‘Close To The Edge’ Album On 2022 Tour

Yes will perform the ‘Close To The Edge’ album in its entirety on their 2022 tour.

21 hours ago
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse Cover Midnight Oil and The Angels In Adelaide

Icehouse performed for the Adelaide Festival on Tuesday night (8 March) and included a couple of classic Aussie Rock covers.

1 day ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave To Perform At Hanging Rock In November

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will perform two shows at Hanging Rock in the Macedon Ranges in November as part of his upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
Howard Jones, Noise11, photo
Howard Jones To Perform At Ukraine Fundraiser

Howard Jones will treat fans to a "fresh take" on his hits at a special fundraiser for The British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Appeal.

1 day ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Air Supply To Tour Australia For David Roy Williams In November and December

Air Supply will return to Australia for shows in November and December.

2 days ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Tour Paused As Rob Hirst Tests Positive To Covid-19

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst has tested positive to Covid-19 bring the Midnight Oil ‘Resist’ tour to a pause.

2 days ago
Painters and Dockers photo by Ros O'Gorman
Painters and Dockers ‘Bucket’ and ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ Set To Resurrect

The long-gone Painters & Dockers released ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ and ‘Bucket’ are scheduled for reissues … and on vinyl too.

3 days ago