 Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73 - Noise11.com
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac

Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2020

in News

Peter Green, one of Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder and songwriter of their early hits, has died at the age of 73.

Green wrote ‘Albatross’, Fleetwood Mac’s first number one hit in 1968.

‘Black Magic Woman’, a hit for Santana three years later, was written by Green. It was their first chart hit, reaching no 37 in early 1968.

‘Oh Well (Parts 1 and 2)’, a staple of the Fleetwood Mac setlist for decades, was also a Green song.

Peter Green played some early gigs in John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, filling in for Eric Clapton. That band also featured Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Jeremy Spencer, who with Green became the first line-up of Fleetwood Mac.

After three albums and health decline brought on by a newfound drug addiction, Green left Fleetwood Mac. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in psychiatric hospitals where he undertook electroconvulsive therapy.

Peter appeared on two tracks from Mick Fleetwood’s solo album ‘The Visitor’ in 1981, ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ and ‘Super Brains’. He also played (uncredited) on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Brown Eyes’ off ‘Tusk’ in 1979.

In the late 1990s Peter formed the Peter Green Splinter Group and released nine albums between 1997 and 2004. In 2009 he formed Peter Green and Friends and toured Australia, performing at Bluesfest in 2010.

On February 25 this year Peter attended but did not perform at the Mick Fleetwood and Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green in London. The show featured performances from David Gilmour, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Neil Finn, Kirk Hammett, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer.

Peter died in his sleep at his home at Canvey Island, Essex, UK.

