Fleetwood Mac’s early years have been compiled for a new box set ‘Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974.

The collection doesn’t pick up at the start of Fleetwood Mac. ‘Then Play On’ from 1969 was the third Fleetwood Mac album and ‘Heroes Are Hard To Find, the 1974 release, was the album immediately before Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined the band.

According to Warner Music, “to ensure superb sound quality, Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering cut the lacquers for all the albums from the original analog masters, which are pressed on 140-gram vinyl and presented in replica sleeves made to look like the original pressings. As a final touch, the set also includes a 7” single with “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit) on one side, and the previously unreleased “Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)” on the flipside”.

FLEETWOOD MAC 1969-1974

CD Track Listing

Then Play On (1969)

1. “Coming Your Way”

2. “Closing My Eyes”

3. “Show-Biz Blues”

4. “My Dream”

5. “Underway”

6. “Oh Well”

7. “Although The Sun Is Shining”

8. “Rattlesnake Shake”

9. “Searching For Madge”

10. “Fighting For Madge”

11. “When You Say”

12. “Like Crying”

13. “Before The Beginning”

Bonus Tracks

14. “Oh Well Pts I & II”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

16. “World In Harmony”

Kiln House (1970)

1. “This Is The Rock”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Blood On The Floor”

4. “Hi Ho Silver”

5. “Jewel Eyed Judy”

6. “Buddy’s Song”

7. “Earl Gray”

8. “One Together”

9. “Tell Me All The Things You Do”

10. “Mission Bell”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Dragonfly”

12. “Purple Dancer”

13. “Jewel Eyed Judy” (Single Version)

14. “Station Man” (Single Version)

Future Games (1971)

1. “Woman Of 1000 Years”

2. “Morning Rain”

3. “What A Shame”

4. “Future Games”

5. “Sands Of Time”

6. “Sometimes”

7. “Lay It All Down”

8. “Show Me A Smile”

Bonus Tracks

9. “Sands Of Time” (Single Version)

10. “Sometimes” (Alt. Version)

11. “Lay It All Down” (Alt. Version)

12. “Stone

13. “Show Me A Smile” (Alt. Version)

14. “What A Shame” (Unedited)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. “Child Of Mine”

2. “The Ghost”

3. “Homeward Bound”

4. “Sunny Side Of Heaven”

5. “Bare Trees”

6. “Sentimental Lady”

7. “Danny’s Chant”

8. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

9. “Dust”

10.“Thoughts On A Grey Day”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Trinity”

12. “Sentimental Lady” (Single Version)

Penguin (1973)

1. “Remember Me”

2. “Bright Fire”

3. “Dissatisfied”

4. “(I’m A) Road Runner”

5. “The Derelict”

6. “Revelation”

7. “Did You Ever Love Me”

8. “Night Watch”

9. “Caught In The Rain”

Mystery To Me (1973)

1. “Emerald Eyes”

2. “Believe Me”

3. “Just Crazy Love”

4. “Hypnotized”

5. “Forever”

6. “Keep On Going”

7. “The City”

8. “Miles Away”

9. “Somebody”

10. “The Way I Feel”

11. “For Your Love”

12. “Why”

Bonus Tracks

13. “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit)

14. “Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)”

Heroes Are Hard To Find (1974)

1. “Heroes Are Hard To Find”

2. “Coming Home”

3. “Angel”

4. “Bermuda Triangle”

5. “Come A Little Bit Closer”

6. “She’s Changing Me”

7. “Bad Loser”

8. “Silver Heels”

9. “Prove Your Love”

10. “Born Enchanter”

11. “Safe Harbour”

Bonus Track

12. “Heroes Are Hard To Find” (Single Version)

Live From The Record Plant 12-15-74

1. “Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

2. “Angel”

3. “Spare Me A Little Of Your Love”

4. “Sentimental Lady”

5. “Future Games”

6. “Bermuda Triangle”

7. “Why”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Black Magic Woman/Oh Well”

10.“Rattlesnake Shake”

11.“Hypnotized”

