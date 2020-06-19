Fleetwood Mac’s Third Album Then Play On To Be Reissued

Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 album ‘Then Play On’ will be expanded and reissued in September.

‘Then Play On’ was the last album to co-founder guitarist Peter Green. It was also the first to feature Danny Kirwan, who left in 1972.

Chicken Shack keyboard player Christine Perfect was also brought in a session piano player on the album. Soon after she married bass player John McVie. In 1970, as Christine McVie, she became a permanent member of the band.

This deluxe, expanded bookpack edition of the album will feature the original UK tracklisting, plus four bonus tracks; all mastered at half speed for dynamic range, and with the vinyl 2 LP version being pressed on 180g audiophile black vinyl.

The CD will come with a mediabook, while the 2LP will come with a 16 page book pack, with both featuring brand new sleevenotes by Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza and a personal foreword by Mick Fleetwood himself.

Taking its title from the opening line of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night – ‘If music be the food of love, play on’ – the album offered a broader stylistic range than the classic blues of the group’s first two albums.

Featuring some of the early incarnation of Fleetwood Mac’s most notable songs, such as ‘The Green Manilishi’, ‘Searching For Madge’, and ‘Oh Well Pts. 1 & 2’, the album is revered as a genre-pushing record and a lynch-pin piece of the vast Fleetwood Mac repertoire.

‘Then Play On’ went on to reach #6 in the UK, subsequently becoming the band’s fourth Top 20 hit album in a row, as well as their third album to reach the Top 10.

Tracklisting:

1. Coming Your Way

2. Closing My Eyes

3. Fighting For Madge

4. When You Say

5. Show-Biz Blues

6. Under Way

7. One Sunny Day

8. Although The Sun Is Shining

9. Rattlesnake Shake

10. Without You

11. Searching For Madge

12. My Dream

13. Like Crying

14. Before The Beginning

15. Oh Well – Pt. 1

16. Oh Well – Pt. 2

17. The Green Manalishi ( With The Two Prong Crown)

18. World In Harmony

Fleetwood Mac – Then Play On

Format: 1CD, 16 page mediabook.

Cat No. BMGCAT448CD

Format: 2LP 16 page book pack, 180g vinyl.

Cat No. BMGCAT448DLP

