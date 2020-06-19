 Fleetwood Mac’s Third Album Then Play On To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
Fleetwood Mac Then Play On

Fleetwood Mac’s Third Album Then Play On To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2020

in News

Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 album ‘Then Play On’ will be expanded and reissued in September.

‘Then Play On’ was the last album to co-founder guitarist Peter Green. It was also the first to feature Danny Kirwan, who left in 1972.

Chicken Shack keyboard player Christine Perfect was also brought in a session piano player on the album. Soon after she married bass player John McVie. In 1970, as Christine McVie, she became a permanent member of the band.

This deluxe, expanded bookpack edition of the album will feature the original UK tracklisting, plus four bonus tracks; all mastered at half speed for dynamic range, and with the vinyl 2 LP version being pressed on 180g audiophile black vinyl.

The CD will come with a mediabook, while the 2LP will come with a 16 page book pack, with both featuring brand new sleevenotes by Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza and a personal foreword by Mick Fleetwood himself.

Taking its title from the opening line of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night – ‘If music be the food of love, play on’ – the album offered a broader stylistic range than the classic blues of the group’s first two albums.

Featuring some of the early incarnation of Fleetwood Mac’s most notable songs, such as ‘The Green Manilishi’, ‘Searching For Madge’, and ‘Oh Well Pts. 1 & 2’, the album is revered as a genre-pushing record and a lynch-pin piece of the vast Fleetwood Mac repertoire.

‘Then Play On’ went on to reach #6 in the UK, subsequently becoming the band’s fourth Top 20 hit album in a row, as well as their third album to reach the Top 10.

Tracklisting:
1. Coming Your Way
2. Closing My Eyes
3. Fighting For Madge
4. When You Say
5. Show-Biz Blues
6. Under Way
7. One Sunny Day
8. Although The Sun Is Shining
9. Rattlesnake Shake
10. Without You
11. Searching For Madge
12. My Dream
13. Like Crying
14. Before The Beginning
15. Oh Well – Pt. 1
16. Oh Well – Pt. 2
17. The Green Manalishi ( With The Two Prong Crown)
18. World In Harmony

Fleetwood Mac – Then Play On
Format: 1CD, 16 page mediabook.
Cat No. BMGCAT448CD

Format: 2LP 16 page book pack, 180g vinyl.
Cat No. BMGCAT448DLP

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
REVIEW: Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Has Bob Dylan made the best album of his 60 plus year career?

7 hours ago
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan Revisits An Old Billy Thorpe Song

Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan has gathered up some mates to record a new version of Billy Thorpe’s ‘Early Morning’.

2 days ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Gifts Family Of George Floyd Disney Stock

Barbra Streisand has presented Disney shares to the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd.

3 days ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman
Vintage 1970 Live Stooges Coming Via Jack White’s Third Man Records

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release the historic ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970’.

4 days ago
Penny Lane
Penny Lane Signs Vandalised In Liverpool

Penny Lane road signs in Liverpool, UK have been vandalized following unsubstantiated claims that the Penny in Penny Lane is 1700’s slave trader James Penny.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney Flaming Pie
Paul McCartney To Release Deluxe Edition of Flaming Pie

Paul McCartney has released details of his next archival release, the ‘Flaming Pie’ expanded edition box set.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan False Prophet
Bob Dylan Caught Ripping Off 50s Blues Singer With New Song

The new Bob Dylan song ‘False Prophet’ sounds a little too familiar a 1954 song by bluesman Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson ‘If Lovin’ Is Believing’.

June 9, 2020