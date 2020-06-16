Flemington Racecourse To Be Transformed Into Melbourne ‘Drive-in’ Venue

Untitled Group will take over the home of the Melbourne Cup, the Flemington Racecourse, for Victoria’s first Drive-in live music venue in July.
Client Liaison, Lime Cordiale, Ball Park Music and Baker Boy are some of the acts scheduled to play across the month.
The first three weeks of events is:
DATES AND LINEUP
Friday, 10 July 2020: Client Liaison, Owl Eyes
Saturday, 11 July 2020: Alex Lahey, Alice Skye
Sunday, 12 July 2020: Winston Surfshirt, Mwanje
Thursday, 16 July 2020: Boo Seeka, Creature Fear
Friday, 17 July 2020: Running Touch, Set Mo
Saturday, 18 July 2020: Lime Cordiale, Micra
Friday, 24 July 2020, Ball Park Music , Big Words
Saturday, 25 July 2020: Northeast Party House, London Topaz
Sunday, 26 July 2020: Baker Boy, Close Counters
The events are curated by the teams behind Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest, Grapevine Gathering, Wildlands & more. A movie and comedy night program is also in the works.
Sign up for presale here: https://arep.co/p/the-drive-in
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday 18 June 6pm AEST
General Public On Sale: Friday 19 June 12pm AEST
