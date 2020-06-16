Flemington Racecourse To Be Transformed Into Melbourne ‘Drive-in’ Venue

Untitled Group will take over the home of the Melbourne Cup, the Flemington Racecourse, for Victoria’s first Drive-in live music venue in July.

Client Liaison, Lime Cordiale, Ball Park Music and Baker Boy are some of the acts scheduled to play across the month.

The first three weeks of events is:

DATES AND LINEUP

Friday, 10 July 2020: Client Liaison, Owl Eyes

Saturday, 11 July 2020: Alex Lahey, Alice Skye

Sunday, 12 July 2020: Winston Surfshirt, Mwanje

Thursday, 16 July 2020: Boo Seeka, Creature Fear

Friday, 17 July 2020: Running Touch, Set Mo

Saturday, 18 July 2020: Lime Cordiale, Micra

Friday, 24 July 2020, Ball Park Music , Big Words

Saturday, 25 July 2020: Northeast Party House, London Topaz

Sunday, 26 July 2020: Baker Boy, Close Counters

The events are curated by the teams behind Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest, Grapevine Gathering, Wildlands & more. A movie and comedy night program is also in the works.

Sign up for presale here: https://arep.co/p/the-drive-in

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday 18 June 6pm AEST

General Public On Sale: Friday 19 June 12pm AEST

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments