Florence + The Machine Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine will tour Dance Fever in Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.
‘Dance Fever’ will be the fifth album for Florence + The Machine. So far four singles have been released starting with ‘King’ in February.
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
DANCE FEVER TOUR
MARCH 2023
SPECIAL GUEST KING PRINCESS
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 6 May (11am local time)
Saturday 4 March
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Special Guest King Princess
Wednesday 8 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Special Guest King Princess
Monday 13 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Special Guest King Princess
Friday 17 March
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Special Guest King Princess
Tuesday 21 March
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Special Guest King Princess
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook