Florence + The Machine Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring

Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring

Florence + The Machine Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2023

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2022

Florence + The Machine will tour Dance Fever in Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

‘Dance Fever’ will be the fifth album for Florence + The Machine. So far four singles have been released starting with ‘King’ in February.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
DANCE FEVER TOUR
MARCH 2023

SPECIAL GUEST KING PRINCESS

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 6 May (11am local time)

Saturday 4 March
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Special Guest King Princess

Wednesday 8 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Special Guest King Princess

Monday 13 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Special Guest King Princess

Friday 17 March
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Special Guest King Princess

Tuesday 21 March
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Special Guest King Princess

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

