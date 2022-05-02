Florence + The Machine Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2023 - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine will tour Dance Fever in Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

‘Dance Fever’ will be the fifth album for Florence + The Machine. So far four singles have been released starting with ‘King’ in February.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

DANCE FEVER TOUR

MARCH 2023

SPECIAL GUEST KING PRINCESS

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 6 May (11am local time)

Saturday 4 March

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Special Guest King Princess

Wednesday 8 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Special Guest King Princess

Monday 13 March

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Special Guest King Princess

Friday 17 March

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Special Guest King Princess

Tuesday 21 March

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Special Guest King Princess

