Florence + The Machine Debut New Song 'Heaven Is Here' - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘Heaven Is Here’

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2022

in News

Florence + The Machine have released another new single, ‘Heaven Is Here’.

The Florence Welch-led indie group’s new track follows the recently released comeback single, ‘KING’.

For ‘Heaven Is Here’, Florence created choreography to accompany the song for the first time.

Writing on Instagram, Florence shared: “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio.

“I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.

“With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

On’KING’, the ‘You’ve Got The Love’ singer considered her gender for the first time and how men have it easier than women in music, particularly with regards to starting a family.

She said in a press release: “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time.

But now, thinking about being a woman in my thirties and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Meanwhile, Florence previously admitted she started drinking at one point in time in order to escape the pressures of fame.

The chart-topping star found fame and success hard to deal with earlier in her career, and she turned to alcohol as a means of coping with the situation.

She said: “That’s when the drinking and the partying exploded, as a way to hide from it. I was drunk a lot of the time, on extra dirty Martinis – my way of drinking three shots at once. I was never interested in a nice glass of wine.”

However, Florence eventually realised that she could cope without the alcohol.

She explained: “When I realised I could perform without the booze it was a revelation. There’s discomfort and rage, and the moment when they meet is when you break open. You’re free.”

music-news.com

