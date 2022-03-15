 Florence + The Machine To Premiere New Music At UK Shows - Noise11.com
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Florence + The Machine To Premiere New Music At UK Shows

by Music-News.com on March 16, 2022

Florence + The Machine have announced three intimate UK shows. The Florence Welch-led indie group will preview new songs from their upcoming LP ‘Dance Fever’ at the concerts in Newcastle, Blackburn and London next month.

Florence + The Machine will play Newcastle’s O2 City Hall On April 15, Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on April 16 and London’s Theatre Royal on April 19.

As well as debuting new songs, gig-goers can expect fan-favourites.

The band also announced that £1 from every ticket sold will go to the UK-based non-profit Choose Love, which provides humanitarian aid to refugees.

Fans have already had a taste of what to expect from the follow-up to 2018’s ‘High as Hope’ with the trio of singles, ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’ and ‘My Love’, released recently.

For ‘Heaven Is Here’, Florence created choreography to accompany the song for the first time.

Writing on Instagram, Florence shared: “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio.

“I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.

“With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

On ‘KING’, meanwhile, Florence considered her gender for the first time and how men have it easier than women in music, particularly with regards to starting a family.

She said in a press release: “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time.

But now, thinking about being a woman in my thirties and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

music-news.com

