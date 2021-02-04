 Florence Williams Marks Seven Years Sober - Noise11.com
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Florence Williams Marks Seven Years Sober

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2021

in News

Florence Welch has celebrated reaching seven years of sobriety.

The Florence and the Machine frontwoman shared artwork of the number seven surrounded by a heart on Instagram on Tuesday, and in the caption, she wrote: “I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand.

“The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side.”

She received praise for her commitment to sobriety in the comments, with model/singer Karen Elson writing, “Florence you always continue to inspire!” and Héloïse Letissier from Christine and the Queens posting, “Love you babe,” with a heart emoji.

Florence’s milestone comes after she opened up about her battle with alcohol abuse during an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2018.

“Being an extreme drinker was a huge part of my identity. Music and alcohol are sort of my first two loves,” she told the magazine at the time. “When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn’t cope anymore. It was monumental. It wasn’t like, ‘I want to be healthy and I need a change of pace.’ It was like, ‘I’m going to die. I need to stop.'”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage Florence and the Machine. Photo by Zo Damage 150722 FATM-331-N11 Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Has A Second Album

Hayley Williams will release her second solo album, ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’, on Friday (05.02.21).

12 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Sued By Themepark Over Evermore

The owners of a fantasy park in Utah are suing Taylor Swift for trademark infringement.

1 day ago
Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone
Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show

As artists begin to reactivate after 2020’s Covid lockdowns some rare shows are starting to pop up. Julia Stone will be performing in the town of Portsea, in Victoria.

2 days ago
T.I., music news, noise11.com
T.I.’s Wife Accuses Woman Is Harassing Her Family

T.I.'s wife Tiny Harris has come to her husband's defence amid allegations he held a gun to a family friend's head.

3 days ago
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Carrie Underwood Is Recovering From A Neck Injury

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is easing herself back into her routine after suffering a neck injury.

3 days ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Partnership Grants Program Returns For Seventh Year

Josh Pyke is bringing back his music industry grants program the JP Partnership for a seventh year.

January 29, 2021
Nick Batterham by Ursula Woods
Nick Batterham Previews ‘Lovebirds’ Album With ‘No Perfect Man’ Video

Nick Batterham’s sixth album ‘Lovebirds’ in due in April. He has previewed the album with the Ursula Woods directed ‘No Perfect Man’ video.

January 28, 2021