 Florida Georgia Line Deny They Have Split - Noise11.com
Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line Deny They Have Split

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2021

in News

Florida Georgia Line have put an end to rumours circulating suggesting they have split up.

Tyler Hubbard, 33, has insisted he and Brian Kelley, 35, have not disbanded despite working on their own solo projects.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said: “Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up so anyone who says that … we’re not breaking up. We’re just venturing out.”

The gossip started to swirl back in November, when Tyler unfollowed Brian on Instagram.

However, he explained that he did so temporarily amid the US presidential election, because they support different political parties.

Tyler explained previously: “I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on. And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal. Like, like we, like we said, we’re, we’re on great terms. We’re feeling stronger than ever. We’re loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we’re in now and, uh, excited for the future.”

Tyler says they are fully supportive of each other’s solo work and are looking forward to the “next chapter” of their careers.

He said on Twitter: “We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, and of our journey.”

The duos new album, ‘Life Rolls On’, arrives on February 12, while Tyler has a song with Tim McGraw, ‘Undivided’, out on January 13.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Hold At No 1

Taylor Swift's ninth album "evermore" retains it's No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third consecutive week.

4 days ago
Grimes
Grimes To Release ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Remix

Grimes will release a second edition of ‘Miss Anthropocene’. The new remix edition will feature different takes on the songs from Richie Hawtin, ANNA, Bloodpop, Julien Bracht and more.

December 29, 2020
Meek Mill
Meek Mill and Friends Are Developing A New Music Platform

Meek Mill has teamed up with a number of rappers to build their own digital streaming service as a new platform that will support artists and hopes to maximise "black wealth".

December 29, 2020
Jessie J
Jessie J Suffers Mystery Illness Leaving Her Deaf In One Ear

Jessie J spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after a mysterious illness left her unable to hear or walk properly.

December 29, 2020
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Earns A Second Week at No 1

Taylor Swift holds for a second week at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her ninth album "evermore", with the set debuting at the top in both America and Canada this past week.

December 27, 2020
Halsey
Halsey Requests Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker

Halsey has requested a permanent protective order against a man she claims has made her life a misery. The singer has offered to testify against her alleged stalker if that's what needs to be done to make sure he stays away from her.

December 27, 2020
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Made $90 million on his year off

Ed Sheeran reportedly earned over $89.3 million (£66 million) between 2019 and 2020, despite taking a break from music.

December 27, 2020