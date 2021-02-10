 Foals Are Planning Next Week - Noise11.com
Foals at Falls Festival 2013 photo by Zo Damage

Foals at Falls Festival 2013 photo by Zo Damage

Foals Are Planning Next Week

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2021

in News

Foals returned with their first studio effort since 2015, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1′ in 2019 – with’ Part 2′ put out in October that year – and frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed he and his bandmates have started tinkering with ideas for new music, though he has no idea when a follow-up will be released.

He told NME: “I wouldn’t say that the oven has reached its proper temperature yet, but the ingredients are being gathered in the kitchen. We’ll start making a record this year, but I don’t know when it will be ready. We’re going to start putting our heads together and there are lots of exciting and promising starts.”

The band have just released stripped-back renditions of songs from the two albums as part of their long-running ‘CCTV Sessions’ and would like to tour some intimate venues playing a full ‘CCTV’ live set, while they haven’t ruled out releasing an acoustic record.

Yannis said when asked if the sessions will inform their next LP: “I think we could, but what would be really fun would be to do a small tour of small, intimate venues, old chapels and factories and just do a ‘CCTV’ live set.

“I’m not sure where we’re at with it informing the next record, but I could see us doing a record that’s more stripped-back and has more of these textures.”

Meanwhile, the ‘My Number’ hitmakers are due to embark on a UK tour in May, if it’s safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 34-year-old musician admitted they are not keen on the idea of socially distanced shows, because a Foals gig is all about the “big, sweaty congregation”.

Yannis said of the pause on touring at the moment: “We’re ready to play shows. We’re really missing it. If we can, we will jump at the chance to play as soon as possible – I’m just not sure how realistic that would be. We want to be prudent about it and make sure that the shows can go ahead in the best way and be safe as well as raucous and fun.

“I don’t know how practical it would be for us to do a socially distanced show. A lot of what’s great about the Foals shows is people coming together en masse and it being something that feels unimaginable right now, which is just a big, sweaty congregation. We’ll just have to see how that goes. We’re really missing it and we can’t wait to hit the road, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

However, when they are back on stage, he added: “It’s going to be a celebration of the things that we once took for granted. We’re really going to cherish those moments.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Is Working On Her Own Documentary

Britney Spears has reportedly teamed up with a top female filmmaker to make her own documentary about her life.

20 hours ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Is Finishing Eighth Album

Avril Lavigne told a fan on Instagram that her follow-up to 2019’s ‘Head Above Water‘, which will see her return to her pop-punk roots, is finished and will be out in the summer.

1 day ago
Thom Yorke of Radiohead image noise11.com
Colin Greenwood of Radiohead Rethink Live Touring

Colin Greenwood - who is best known as the bassist for Radiohead - has penned a first-person piece, in which he detailed some of the costs British musicians planning to tour from the UK to Europe face, after they were left out of the Brexit trade deal, meaning they may have to acquire a visa for every European country they wish to perform in, a policy which could lead to artists being unable to afford playing in the EU.

3 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Sees The Pandemic Silver Lining

Katy Perry has insisted the COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining - it's given wannabe performers a push to chase their dreams.

3 days ago
Jason Singh
Taxiride’s Jason Singh Has An East Coast Tour Coming Up

Jason Singh of Taxiride will head out across March and April for the ‘Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond’ East Coast tour.

7 days ago
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence Williams Marks Seven Years Sober

Florence Welch has celebrated reaching seven years of sobriety.

7 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Has A Second Album

Hayley Williams will release her second solo album, ‘Flowers For Vases / Descansos’, on Friday (05.02.21).

7 days ago