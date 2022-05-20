 Folk Singer Songwriter Bob Neuwirth (Associated with Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan) Dead At 82 - Noise11.com
Folk Singer Songwriter Bob Neuwirth (Associated with Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan) Dead At 82

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2022

in News

Folk singer Bob Neuwirth, an associate of Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin and Kris Kristofferson, has died at age 82.

Neuwirth introduced Kristofferson to Joplin which led to Janis covering Kris’ ‘Me and Bobby McGee’. Bob co-wrote the track ‘Mercedes Benz’ on Janis’ biggest album ‘Pearl’.

Bob Neuwirth is pictured waist down on the cover of Dylan’s ‘Highway 61 Revisited. He appears in the Dylan doco ‘Don’t Look Back’ and with Dylan in the movie ‘Renaldo and Clara’.

Bob Neuwirth released five albums between 1974 and 1999.

Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

