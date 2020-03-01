Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In

Boom Crash Opera will “dig into the crate” when they shoot around Australia in June.
Right now Boom Crash Opera are powering through the Red Hot Summer tour with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, Killing Heidi, The Angels and Boom Crash Opera.
Boom Crash Opera will delve deep for the Kick It Out Live tour. For the setlist Boom Crash Opera have five original studio albums to choose from – ‘Boom Crash Opera’ (1987), ‘These Here Are Crazy Times’ (1989), ‘Fabulous Beast’ (1993), ‘Born’ (1995) & ‘Gizmo Mantra’ (1997), as well as their acclaimed acoustic album ‘Dancing In the Storm’ (2009).
KICK IT OUT LIVE TOUR DATES
JUNE
5th – Caringbah Hotel, NSW
6th – Paddington RSL Club, NSW
12th – Hamilton Hotel, QLD
13th – Parkwood Tavern, QLD
19th – Palms, Crown, VIC
27th – The Gov, SA
Red Hot Summer 2020 dates
Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528
Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262
Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450
Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
