Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In

Boom Crash Opera will “dig into the crate” when they shoot around Australia in June.

Right now Boom Crash Opera are powering through the Red Hot Summer tour with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, Killing Heidi, The Angels and Boom Crash Opera.

Boom Crash Opera will delve deep for the Kick It Out Live tour. For the setlist Boom Crash Opera have five original studio albums to choose from – ‘Boom Crash Opera’ (1987), ‘These Here Are Crazy Times’ (1989), ‘Fabulous Beast’ (1993), ‘Born’ (1995) & ‘Gizmo Mantra’ (1997), as well as their acclaimed acoustic album ‘Dancing In the Storm’ (2009).

KICK IT OUT LIVE TOUR DATES

JUNE

5th – Caringbah Hotel, NSW

6th – Paddington RSL Club, NSW

12th – Hamilton Hotel, QLD

13th – Parkwood Tavern, QLD

19th – Palms, Crown, VIC

27th – The Gov, SA

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Comments

comments