 Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In - Noise11.com
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman

Following A Red Hot Summer Boom Crash Opera Have Winter Locked In

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2020

in News

Boom Crash Opera will “dig into the crate” when they shoot around Australia in June.

Right now Boom Crash Opera are powering through the Red Hot Summer tour with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, Killing Heidi, The Angels and Boom Crash Opera.

Boom Crash Opera will delve deep for the Kick It Out Live tour. For the setlist Boom Crash Opera have five original studio albums to choose from – ‘Boom Crash Opera’ (1987), ‘These Here Are Crazy Times’ (1989), ‘Fabulous Beast’ (1993), ‘Born’ (1995) & ‘Gizmo Mantra’ (1997), as well as their acclaimed acoustic album ‘Dancing In the Storm’ (2009).

KICK IT OUT LIVE TOUR DATES

JUNE
5th – Caringbah Hotel, NSW
6th – Paddington RSL Club, NSW
12th – Hamilton Hotel, QLD
13th – Parkwood Tavern, QLD
19th – Palms, Crown, VIC
27th – The Gov, SA

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kevin Borich and Russell Morris Call A Friend
Kevin Borich Has A New Song With Russell Morris

Kevin Borich has recruited Russell Morris for one track off a Borich duets album coming 2020.

20 mins ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Releases Joni Mitchell Tribute In Damsel In Distress

Rufus Wainwright’s latest song ‘Damsel In Distress’ is his tribute to Joni Mitchell.

2 hours ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Reveals ‘Reason I Drink’ Video

Alanis Morissette has a new video for ‘Reasons I Drink’, another taster from her upcoming ninth studio album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

3 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rob Hirst on Sean Sennett, Jay O’Shea and the New Midnight Oil Album

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has a stack of new music already in 2020 and there is more to come. First is ‘Driver Reviver’ with Sean Sennett. Then ‘The Lost and the Found’ with Jay O’Shea. Later in the year there will be new Midnight Oil.

1 day ago
Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Apia, Shorrock and the Songs of Paul Simon … Wendy Matthews Has Some Busy Months Ahead

Over the next three months Wendy Matthews fans will have the chance to see her sing the songs of Paul Simon, make her first ever public performance of ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ with Kate Ceberano for Apia and sing at a very special show with Little River Band founder Glenn Shorrock in Little River, the Victorian town LRB was named after.

3 days ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse To Receive A Walk of Fame Plaque In Camden

Amy Winehouse is to receive a plaque at Camden Markets in the UK.

4 days ago
Placido Domingo
Placido Domingo Dropped From Spanish Show After More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface

Spanish authorities have scrapped two upcoming performances by embattled opera star Placido Domingo "in solidarity" with his alleged sexual misconduct victims.

4 days ago