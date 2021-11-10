 Foo Fighters Are Making A Horror Movie - Noise11.com
Foo Fighters Are Making A Horror Movie

The Foo Fighters have made a comedic horror film after staying in a haunted house while creating their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

Open Road Films reps have announced they have acquired the rights to the project, called Studio 666, which was directed by BJ McDonnell. The paranormal project will revolve around “the band as they move into a notorious mansion in Encino that is known for its dark rock and roll history in an attempt to begin recording their long awaited tenth album,” according to Collider.

As the album begins to take shape, the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, deals with “sinister supernatural forces” that halt the album’s progress while challenging the band’s ability to “escape with their lives,” as reported by the publication.

Grohl will star in the film alongside band members Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. Comedy giants Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, and Jeff Garlin will also star in the film alongside actresses Jenna Ortega and Leslie Grossman.

“Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible,” Grohl said of the project. “And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn.”

Studio 666 is set to be released on 25 February 2022.

