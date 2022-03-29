Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Dates For 2022 - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming dates for 2022 following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a statement the band announced:

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. “With love, Foo Fighters”

All 2022 dates including the Australian dates for later in 2022 have been removed from the Foo Fighters website.

Taylor Hawkins died on 25 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack brought on by an alleged drug overdose. He was 50.

