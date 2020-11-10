Foo Fighters Debut 'Shame Shame' Video - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have released the video for ‘Shame Shame’, the first taste of their 12th album ‘Medicine at Midnight’, due in February.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ was recorded at a 1940’s house in Encino, California. Dave Grohl has likened the album to David Bowie’s ‘Let Dance’.

Foo Fighters performed ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Times Like These’ on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ will be released on February 5, 2021.

