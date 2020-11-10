 Foo Fighters Debut 'Shame Shame' Video - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2020

in News

Foo Fighters have released the video for ‘Shame Shame’, the first taste of their 12th album ‘Medicine at Midnight’, due in February.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ was recorded at a 1940’s house in Encino, California. Dave Grohl has likened the album to David Bowie’s ‘Let Dance’.

Foo Fighters performed ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Times Like These’ on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

‘Medicine at Midnight’ will be released on February 5, 2021.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

1 day ago
Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Slipknot Are Working On New Music

Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed that it has been "an interesting time" for the heavy metal band as they have been working on new material.

1 day ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

5 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Teases ‘Something New’

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.

5 days ago
Kanye West
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Wages

Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show for allegedly not paying their wages.

5 days ago
Lana Del Rey, music news, noise11.com
Lana Del Rey Covers Liverpool Football Anthem

Lana Del Rey has covered Rogers & Hammerstein standard You'll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on English soccer team Liverpool FC.

5 days ago