Foo Fighters Drop New Song Through Fraggle Rock - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Drop New Song Through Fraggle Rock

Foo Fighters have released a new song for the revival of children’s classic ‘Fraggle Rock’.

Dave Grohl and co have released ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ for the soundtrack to ‘Back To The Rock’, which premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday (21.01.22).

Foo Fighters are also set to make an appearance in an episode of the star-studded series, which stars the likes of Cynthia Erivo and Kenan Thompson.

The new show is penned by the writers of the original programme – Dennis Lee and Philip Balsam – which aired between 1983 and 1987.

An animated spin-off, ‘Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series’, ran for just one season of 13 episodes in 1987.

In 2020, a digital short-form spin-off aired and was filmed via Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Fraggle Rock’ followed a group of Muppet creatures, created by the late puppeteer and cartoonist Jim Henson.

The four main characters, Fraggles, Doozers, Gorgs, and Silly Creatures, live inside the Fraggle Rock caves, which are linked to other beings in The Land of the Gorgs and Outer Space.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have a comedy horror film on the way.

Foo Fighters secretly made a movie, which is titled ‘STUDIO 666’and will see them play themselves opposite the likes of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, and Jenna Ortega.

The movie is set in a California mansion “stepped in grisly rock and roll history”, where the band moved to to record their 10th album, but frontman Dave is “creatively blocked” and things take a turn when the house’s “evil forces” sink into his consciousness.

Open Road Films secured the rights to the project, and it will be released on February 25.

Dave – who wrote the story Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes have based their script on – said in a statement: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo, ‘STUDIO 666’ began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album ‘Medicine at Midnight’ — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks.

“And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. ‘STUDIO 666’ will fuck you up.”

‘Hatchet III’ filmmaker BJ McDonnell will direct the film.

Dave previously admitted the group were “creeped out” when they recorded their latest album ‘Medicine at Midnight’ at the 1940s abode.

music-news.com

