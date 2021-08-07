Foo Fighters Fuck With The Westboro Baptist Cult Again - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters were in Kansas this week where they took time away from their concert to visit the heathen hate group Westboro Baptist Cult and spread some love while the hate group was picketing their concert.

Foo Fighters played Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Thursday and the Westboro hillbillies were out in force with their signs saying dumb things like “Free will is a Satanic lie”, “God hates your Idols” and No Peace for the Wicked”.

Huffington Post had obtained a statement from the Westboro Wankers which said, “The Foo Fighters have made no attempt to make their bodies a living sacrifice, holy (meaning separated from the ways of this world), and acceptable unto God, being their reasonable service.”

Foo Fighters went out to greet the hate group, just like Jesus would have done, and spread some love to the Westboro fuckers. Foo Fighters messiah Dave Grohl addressed the cult saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what. I love you I do. The way I look at it I love everybody. Isn’t that what you are supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? I think its about love. That’s what I think. I think we are all about love and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing”.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

The Westboro Baptist hate group were then treated to the sounds of the Foo alternative Dee Gees and Dave’s take on ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

Foo Fighters have taken to the streets to fuck with the Westboro fuckers before. In 2015 they dished up Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ to the heathen Baptists and in 2011 gave them a Willie Nelson tune.

