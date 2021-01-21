 Foo Fighters Perform For President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Perform For President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2021

in News

Dave Grohl dedicated his Foo Fighters classic ‘Times Like These’ to his mother Virginia, who was a public school teacher and McKenzie Adams, the 9-year old student who died by suicide in 2018 because of bullying.

Grohl spoke of how his mother was a mentor to her students, long after they graduated. Because of Covid, “this year our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges,” Grohl said but how they faces those challenges head on.

“To teachers everywhere, Thank You. This is in your honor” … Foo Fighters.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Celebrate Dave Grohl’s Birthday

Hot on the heels of “No Son of Mine," Foo Fighters unleash another dose of Medicine at Midnight in the form of “Waiting on a War”. The track is a sprawling melodic opus that gradually builds to a patented FF rave-up.

7 days ago
Foo Fighters Debut Another New Song ‘No Son Of Mine’

Foo Fighters have debuted another new song ‘No Son of Mine’.

January 3, 2021
Dave Grohl Is Not Interested In Writing A Foo Fighters Christmas Song

The Foo Fighters might retire after releasing their first original Christmas tune, because then it wouldn't matter if no one liked it.

December 27, 2020
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Knock out ‘My Shalom-a”

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered the seventh performance from their 'The Hanukkah Sessions'.

December 17, 2020
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Dave Grohl Performing Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women 12 & 35’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have been dishing up a Hannakah feast this week. The latest instalment is their version of Bob Dylan's 'Rainy Day Women 12 & 35'.

December 15, 2020
Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

Foo Fighters have released the video for 'Shame Shame', the first taste of their 12th album 'Medicine at Midnight', due in February.

November 11, 2020
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

November 10, 2020