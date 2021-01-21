Foo Fighters Perform For President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl dedicated his Foo Fighters classic ‘Times Like These’ to his mother Virginia, who was a public school teacher and McKenzie Adams, the 9-year old student who died by suicide in 2018 because of bullying.

Grohl spoke of how his mother was a mentor to her students, long after they graduated. Because of Covid, “this year our teachers were faced with unprecedented challenges,” Grohl said but how they faces those challenges head on.

“To teachers everywhere, Thank You. This is in your honor” … Foo Fighters.

