Foo Fighters Slip Four Songs from 1996 Onto Amazon - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Slip Four Songs from 1996 Onto Amazon

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2020

in News

Four old Foo Fighters songs from 1996 have made their way to Amazon Music.

‘Live On The Radio 1996’ was recorded as part of the Rockline radio show by producer Scott Weiss. The EP features songs from the band’s 1997 album ‘The Colour and the Shape’ as well as the non-album track ‘How I Miss You’.

‘Wattershed’ includes Dave Grohl replacing song lyrics with a tale about a Canadian trip and done in a Fred Schneider, B-52s style.

“The band laughed and then dove in and started to work up the idea. The show would cut away for commercials and [Foo Fighters] would practice the new Wattershed idea,” said Weiss of the moment. “The version of Wattershed that would soon be known as ‘Water Fred’ was born.”

Rockline ‘96 tracklist:

1) How I Miss You (Amazon Original)

2) Up In Arms (Amazon Original)

3) For All the Cows (Amazon Original)

4) Wattershed (Amazon Original)

