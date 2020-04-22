Former Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Debuts ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’ Video

Check out the new Gilby Clarke video ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’.

The video was shot in Palmdale CA and Downtown Los Angeles and band performance footage in Hollywood club Oh My Ribs! It was directed by Christopher C. Pearson.

The video features Gilby’s band bass player, EJ Curse (Silent Rage, White Lion) and drummer, Jimmy D’Anda (Bullet Boys, George Lynch) with cameo’s by Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat), Jimmy Herald (Hillbilly Herald) and Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andreadis (formally of Guns N’ Roses, Carole King, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Alice Cooper).

Gilby served Guns n’ Roses for ‘The Spaghetti Incident’ album as well as the ‘Live Era ’87-‘93’ record and ‘Greatest Hits’.

He was also a member of Slash’s Snakepit (1995) and played on the 2002 Nancy Sinatra album ‘California Girl’.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments