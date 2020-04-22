 Former Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Debuts ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’ Video - Noise11.com
Former Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Debuts ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2020

in News

Check out the new Gilby Clarke video ‘Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder’.

The video was shot in Palmdale CA and Downtown Los Angeles and band performance footage in Hollywood club Oh My Ribs! It was directed by Christopher C. Pearson.

The video features Gilby’s band bass player, EJ Curse (Silent Rage, White Lion) and drummer, Jimmy D’Anda (Bullet Boys, George Lynch) with cameo’s by Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat), Jimmy Herald (Hillbilly Herald) and Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andreadis (formally of Guns N’ Roses, Carole King, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Alice Cooper).

Gilby served Guns n’ Roses for ‘The Spaghetti Incident’ album as well as the ‘Live Era ’87-‘93’ record and ‘Greatest Hits’.

He was also a member of Slash’s Snakepit (1995) and played on the 2002 Nancy Sinatra album ‘California Girl’.

