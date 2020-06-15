Former Matchbox Twenty Guitarist Adam Gaynor Creates Tribute To George Floyd

Former Matchbox Twenty rhythm guitarist has delayed his new Podcast show and instead has composed a tribute to murdered American George Floyd.

In a statement at Facebook Adam posted,

“A few weeks ago I was supposed to announce and launch a new video podcast I am hosting and was beyond excited to share with all of you.

“Then the events of the last 3 weeks took place. The Death of George Floyd and the social injustice movement.

“Some things are more important than “self.”

“I am so proud of ALL of the people out there that have gone out, stayed home, but most certainly supported our black community at this time. I kept wondering, “Do I say something….what should I say….is it important enough to be heard?…” And then I realized….everyone should do what THEY are comfortable doing.

“So I filmed a song, I had been singing during this challenging time… and the original words I had were so close to my feelings for Mr Floyd, so I changed a few lyrics and wanted to share and pay tribute, to a human being who lost his life unjustly, but by doing that may have just set the course of human existence to a better place.

“To the Floyd Family…..I’m sorry for your loss.….but we ALL stand with you, as does the rest of the world….looking to right social wrong…that has been taking place….for far too long.

RIP George Floyd….you have opened our eyes, even further, than we have seen, perhaps, in any of our lifetimes”.

Hey Everyone,

Adam Gaynor was Matchbox Twenty’s guitarist for a decade and played on the three iconic albums ‘Yourself or Someone Like You’ (1996), ‘Mad Season’ (2000) and ‘More Than You Think You Are’ (2002).

Details of the Adam Gaynor podcast will be announced via Adam’s official Facebook page next week.

