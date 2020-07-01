Former Matchbox Twenty Guitarist Adam Gaynor Starts His Creationville Podcast Series - Noise11.com

Adam Gaynor, the rhythm guitarist and original member of Matchbox Twenty, has kicked off his first ever podcast series ‘Creationville’.

Adam, and co-host/musical director Randy Cooke, will bring a glimpse of Hollywood and each week talk to the success stories of the city about how they built their careers.

The show’s first guest is actor Peter Facinelli, who played Dr Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight movies and starred in ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’, ‘Riding In Cars With Boys’ and ‘The Scorpion King’ on the big screen as well as appearances in ‘Law & Order’, ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘Glee’ and ‘FBI’ on television.

Adam Gaynor is the founding member, rhythm guitarist and backing singer on the trilogy of successful Matchbox Twenty albums ‘Yourself Or Someone Like You’, ‘Mad Season’ and ‘More Than You Think You Are’. His albums account for more than 25 million sales.

Randy Cooke is the now American, Canadian drummer and a member of Smash Mouth. He has worked with Dave Stewart, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Colin Hay and Kelly Clarkson.

Check out the first Creationville podcast:

