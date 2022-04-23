 Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Joins The Dirty Knobs For Remainder of Tour - Noise11.com
Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Joins The Dirty Knobs For Remainder of Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2022

Stan Lynch, the original drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, will fill in for Mike Campbell’s The Dirty Knobs tour.

Mike announced, “Our drummer Matt Laug aka Swamp Fox has a commitment touring in Italy through the end of June – and so we will have a very special guest joining us on drums at all Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs shows through June 26 in
Aspen, starting tomorrow in Boulder, CO and including all of the shows in June with Chris Stapleton.

“His name is Stan Lynch, founding drummer of the Heartbreakers and an old friend who I love dearly. We’ve had the best time reconnecting and we can’t wait to get out there and play music together again.

“Matt Laug will rejoin us in July”.

Stan Lynch was the original drummer for The Heartbreakers. He left the band in 1994 due to personal differences with Petty. He then joined Eagles for ‘Hell Freezes Over’ and went on tour with Eagles. He is also credited as one of the producers on Eagles ‘Hell Freezes Over’ album.

These days Lynch teaches children drums and spends time in the studio as a producer.

