Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies Aged 52 From COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows has died aged 52 from the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Schlesinger contracted the virus two weeks ago and was placed on a ventilator.

Schlesinger is an Academy Award nominee for his work on the soundtrack to the Tom Hanks movie ‘That Thing You Do’. He has two Tony Award nominations for his work on ‘Cry Baby’ and earned a 2009 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music And Lyrics, for their song “Much Worse Things”, performed by Elvis Costello and Stephen Colbert on the television special and album ‘A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All’.

Fountains of Wayne released five albums between 1996 and 2011. Their biggest hit was ‘Stacey’s Mom’.

Ivy was Adam’s indie pop band that ran parallel to Fountains of Wayne. They had six albums from 1995 to 2011. Their song ‘Edge of the Ocean’ was used in Grey’s Anatomy.

Adam was also part of the supergroup Tinted Windows with James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Taylor Hanson of Hanson and Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick. They released one album in 2009.

Adam also produced The Monkees ‘Good Times’ in 2016 and ‘Christmas Party’ in 2018.

