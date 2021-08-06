Frederick-James Koch Debuts ‘I’m Runnin’ From The Movie ‘Night Walk’ - Noise11.com

Australian actor and musician Frederick- James Koch has recorded the theme song for the new Mickey Rourke movie ‘Night Walk’.

Koch made his acting debut alongside Ben Kingsley in the movie ‘A Common Man’. He was also in ‘Impact:Earth’ with Tom Berringer and now ‘Night Walk’.

In ‘Night Walk’ Koch plays an investigative journalist on a quest for justice for a man imprisoned by corrupt police over the murder of his wife.

‘Night Walk’ premiered at the Moscow Film Festival in 2019. It was acquired by distributor Lionsgate in 2021 and this year had a run in over 200 Russian theatres.

The song ‘I’m Walking’ was written by Koch with Azlan Sheriffdeen.

Frederick-James Koch is the son of former Dark Tan member Alston Koch. Dark Tan were best known for the 1975 Australian hit ‘Disco Lady’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments