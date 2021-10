Full Tilt Festival Reschedules Sydney and Melbourne Dates - Noise11.com

The Full Tilt Festival dates for Sydney and Melbourne will happen now in March 2022.

Dates had to be adjusted because of Covid restrictions still in place in New South Wales and Victoria.

The new dates are:

FULL TILT FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER, 2021

ADELAIDE, UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE – 18+

LINE-UP:

NORTHLANE | IN HEARTS WAKE | THY ART IS MURDER | FRENZAL RHOMB

LUCA BRASI | SLOWLY SLOWLY | MAKE THEM SUFFER | HELLIONS

PSYCROPTIC | THORNHILL | YOURS TRULY | | ALT. | RELAPSE

MADURA GREEN | WOLF & CHAIN | HEARTLINE

SATURDAY 8 JANUARY, 2022

BRISBANE, EATONS HILL OUTDOOR AND BALLROOM – 18+

LINE-UP:

NORTHLANE | IN HEARTS WAKE | THY ART IS MURDER | FRENZAL RHOMB

SLOWLY SLOWLY | MAKE THEM SUFFER | HELLIONS | BUGS

PRESS CLUB | ALPHA WOLF | THORNHILL | YOURS TRULY

JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED | THE BENNIES | RELIQA | CLOSURE

SATURDAY 26 FEBRUARY, 2022 NEW DATE!

SYDNEY, BELLA VISTA FARM, BELLA VISTA – 18+

LINE-UP:

NORTHLANE | THY ART IS MURDER | FRENZAL RHOMB | LUCA BRASI

SLOWLY SLOWLY | MAKE THEM SUFFER | HELLIONS | PRESS CLUB

ALPHA WOLF | THORNHILL | JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED

REDHOOK | THE BENNIES | RELIQA | CLOSURE

SATURDAY 26 MARCH, 2022 NEW DATE!

MELBOURNE, REUNION PARK, BURNLEY

LINE-UP:

NORTHLANE | IN HEARTS WAKE | THY ART IS MURDER | FRENZAL RHOMB | LUCA BRASI

SLOWLY SLOWLY | MAKE THEM SUFFER | HELLIONS | PSYCROPTIC | PRESS CLUB

ALPHA WOLF | THORNHILL | YOURS TRULY | THE BENNIES

DROWN THIS CITY | CATHOLIC GUILT

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments