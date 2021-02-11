Game of Thrones Star Esme Bianco Speaks Out Against Marilyn Manson - Noise11.com

Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco has joined the ranks of the women accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse, claiming her relationship with the shock rocker almost “destroyed” her.

The actress and dancer has come forward a week after Evan Rachel Wood identified Manson, real name Brian Warner, as her abuser, to detail her relationship with Manson in a New York magazine expose.

Calling the rock star a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women”, she alleges that during their years-long relationship, he assaulted her without consent and once chased her with an axe.

Bianco claims her relationship with Manson began in 2009, when she was 26, and alleges he first became violent with her while shooting his I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies music video, whipping her and tying her up.

She moved in with him in 2011.

The 38-year-old also claims the rock star controlled her schedule, her dress code, told her when she could leave his apartment, bit her during sex without consent, and once cut her with a knife.

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco told New York. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

She eventually fled Manson’s apartment in June 2011.

Manson’s lawyer has yet to respond to Biancos claims, but after Wood’s abuse allegations last week, the rocker released a brief statement, which read: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

Since Wood went public, more than a dozen women have come forward with damning claims about experiences with Manson, while former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have taken aim at the rocker.

The scandal has already cost Manson two TV roles, his record label deal, his agents, and his longtime manager.

Meanwhile, Biancos attorney, Jay Ellwanger, has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter she has spoken with the FBI regarding potential human trafficking and sex crime claims.

