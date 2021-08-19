Garbage To Release 20th Anniversary ‘beautifulgarbage’ - Noise11.com

Garbage will note the 20th anniversary of their third album ‘beautifulgarbage’ with an expanded edition.

In a statement Shirley Manson said, “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors. Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.

Twenty years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves’.

‘Beautifulgarbage’ reached no 1 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and no 13 in the USA.

The album delivered the hit songs:

Androgny (no 21 Aus, no 24 UK)

Cherry Lips (no 7 Aus, no 22 UK)

Breaking Up The Girl (no 19 Aus, no 27 UK)

Shut Your Mouth (no 74 Aus, no 20 UK)

beautifulgarbage reissue tracklist:

CD1

Shut Your Mouth (2021 Remaster)

Androgyny (2021 Remaster)

Can’t Cry These Tears (2021 Remaster)

Til The Day I Die (2021 Remaster)

Cup Of Coffee (2021 Remaster)

Silence Is Golden (2021 Remaster)

Cherry Lips (2021 Remaster)

Breaking Up The Girl (2021 Remaster)

Drive You Home (2021 Remaster)

Parade (2021 Remaster)

Nobody Loves You (2021 Remaster)

Untouchable (2021 Remaster)

So Like A Rose (2021 Remaster)

CD2: B-sides & alt versions

Candy Says

Use Me

Sex Never Goes Out Of Fashion

Begging Bone

April 10th

Happiness Pt.2

Confidence

Enough Is Never Enough

Wild Horses (Live)

I’m Really Into Techno

Pride In The Name Of Love*

Androgyny (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Til The Day I Die (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

Nobody Loves You (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Breaking Up The Girl (Acoustic)

Silence Is Golden (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

Can’t Cry These Tears (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Shut Your Mouth (Live)

Begging Bone (Early Demo Mix)

CD3: Remixes

Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Radio Mix)*

Shut Your Mouth (Jolly Music Scary Full Vocal Mix)

Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Clubbed Dead Pig Mix)

Androgyny (Neptunes Remix)

Androgyny Felix Da Housecat (Thee Glitz Mix)

Androgyny (The Architechs Mix)

Breaking Up The Girl (Timo Maas Radio Mix)

Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Radio Edit)

Breaking Up The Girl (The Scourge Of The Earth Rodeo Rave Remix by Jimmy Caulty)

Breaking Up The Girl (Black Dog Wounded By The Warbeast)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Le Royale Mix)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Mauve’s Dark Remix With Acapella edit)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (DJEJ’s Go Go Jam by Eli Janney)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Mix (Radio) Edit)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Howie B Remix)

Parade End Of Night Mix*

*denotes previously unreleased

Digital Deluxe Exclusive Bonus Tracks (Only Available Digitally):

1. Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Full Vocal Mix)

2. Shut Your Mouth (Jadell Remix)

3. Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Dead Pig Dub Mix)

4. Shut Your Mouth (Cuban Boys Rascasse Edit Mix)

5. Shut Your Mouth (Cuban Boys Rocksteady Electro Mix)

6. Shut Your Mouth (Broadway Project Remix)

7. Androgyny (Felix Da Housecat Thee Drum Drum Mix)

8. Androgyny (The Architechs Dub)

9. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (MaUVe’s Dark Remix With Acapella)

10. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release (Bomb) Mix)

11. Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Dub)

12. Breaking Up the Girl (Timo Maas Club Full Vox)

13. Breaking Up the Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Therapy Mix)

14. Breaking Up the Girl (Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Therapy Dub)

15. Breaking Up the Girl (Black Dog Splitsville Mix)

16. Breaking Up the Girl (Black Dog Ripped Out Fireplace Mix)

‘beautifulgarbage’ is coming 1 October 2021.

