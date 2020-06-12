Garth Brooks To Perform Live Show Streamed To Hundred of Drive-in Theatres

Garth Brooks is taking the Drive-in concert to the next level. Brooks has announced he will perform a Summer Drive-in show streamed to hundreds of drive-ins on 27 June.
On Good Morning America this morning Brooks said, “We can put 300 to 400 drive-in theaters together, if you will, create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car and come out on a Saturday night.”
The shows will be ticketed per car. Each drive-in has capacity for 250 to 300 cars. There are 300 to 400 drive-in expected to participate in the event.
“Hundred bucks a car, or hundred bucks a truck, if you can get five or six in there then you do the math. And then I think there’s only 250 to 300 tickets per drive-in,” Brooks said.
That adds up to pretty decent revenue. At $100 a car and drive-ins at capacity revenues come close to $10 million.
