 Garth Brooks To Perform Live Show Streamed To Hundred of Drive-in Theatres - Noise11.com
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks To Perform Live Show Streamed To Hundred of Drive-in Theatres

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2020

in News

Garth Brooks is taking the Drive-in concert to the next level. Brooks has announced he will perform a Summer Drive-in show streamed to hundreds of drive-ins on 27 June.

On Good Morning America this morning Brooks said, “We can put 300 to 400 drive-in theaters together, if you will, create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car and come out on a Saturday night.”

The shows will be ticketed per car. Each drive-in has capacity for 250 to 300 cars. There are 300 to 400 drive-in expected to participate in the event.

“Hundred bucks a car, or hundred bucks a truck, if you can get five or six in there then you do the math. And then I think there’s only 250 to 300 tickets per drive-in,” Brooks said.

That adds up to pretty decent revenue. At $100 a car and drive-ins at capacity revenues come close to $10 million.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Here Are The Van Halen US Hits That Didn’t Chart In Australia

In the United States, Van Halen were massive. In Australia, not so much. But it should have been the other way around. Van Halen took off in Australia stronger than in America.

24 mins ago
James Reyne Toon Town Lullaby
James Reyne Debuts Toon Town Lullaby Video Filmed Inside The Palais

James Reyne’s video for ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ was shot inside Melbourne’s historic Palais Theatre.

3 hours ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Has Released A Surprise Iso Album ‘Forty Days’

Paul Kelly has spent 40 days in isolation recording a batch of new songs he has put together for a surprise new album ’40 Days’.

1 day ago
Lionel Richie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disney To Produce Musical Based On Lionel Richie Hits

A movie musical based on Lionel Richie's greatest hits is reportedly in the works and no, they are not calling it The Lion(el) King.

2 days ago
Ice-T, music news, noise11.com
Ice-T Says Law and Order Was Fair About Race

Ice-T has praised long-running show Law & Order for always trying to be "fair" in its depiction of African-Americans.

2 days ago
Cold Chisel East
1980’s Cold Chisel ‘East’ Gate-Crashes Back Into The Top 5 in 2020

Cold Chisel ‘East’ is currently Top 5 on the ARIA Chart after a limited edition vinyl release quietly snuck out for its 40th anniversary.

3 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Protests With New Song ‘No Flags’

Elvis Costello has spoken out about the current world situation with the biting new song ‘No Flag’.

5 days ago