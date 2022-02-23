 Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76 - Noise11.com
Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front

Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front

Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2022

in News

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

In 1966, Brooker formed Procol Harum with his friend Keith Reid. Brooker co-wrote the band’s biggest hit ‘A White Shade of Pale’ with Reid and Matthew Fisher. It was a number one hit in Australia and the UK and number 5 in the USA in 1967.

Procol Harum also had a hit with the live version of ‘Conquistador’ with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in 1972 (Australia, 4, USA, 16).

After the break-up of Procol Harum in 1977 Brooker became a member of Eric Clapton’s band. He featured on Clapton’s 1981 ‘Another Ticket’ album but after the album release Clapton fired the entire band.

Gary was the lead singer of the Alan Parsons Project track ‘Limelight’. He was a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band in 1997 and 1999 and was also a member of Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

Gary Brooker performed The Beatles’ ‘Old Brown Show’ at the memorial for George Harrison Concert for George. He had played on George’s ‘All Things Must Pass’, ‘Gone Troppo’ and ‘Somewhere In England’ albums.

Gary Brooker was married to wife Françoise (Franky) since 1968. The couple had no children.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Matt Verevis as Tommy in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy photo by Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Has Delivered A Stunning New Production of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

After two years of pandemic delays The Victorian Opera’s production of The Who’s Tommy has premiered in Melbourne and it is stunning.

50 mins ago
To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

2 days ago
Sandy Nelson Let There Be Drums
Drum Genius Sandy Nelson Dies Aged 83

Sandy Nelson, best known for the 1961 hit ‘Let There Be Drums’, has died at age 83.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Announces His Got Back Tour

Paul McCartney has revealed his first dates since 2019. The 2022 US tour has been christened ‘Got Back’.

4 days ago
Marlyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr - photo courtesy of The Carrasco Trust
Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr Premiere Video For Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ Cover

Husband and wife duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr have premiered a video for their Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ cover.

February 15, 2022
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles and Chris Stapleton On New Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

Willie Nelson has covered The Beatles ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, Chris Stapleton’s ‘I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die’ and Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’ for his next album ‘A Beautiful Time’ due in April.

February 15, 2022
Michael Wartella
Mike Wartella Chosen As Dion In The Wanderer, The Musical

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory and Wicked Broadway star Michael Wartella will star as Dion in the upcoming production The Wanderer.

February 11, 2022