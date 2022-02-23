Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76 - Noise11.com

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

In 1966, Brooker formed Procol Harum with his friend Keith Reid. Brooker co-wrote the band’s biggest hit ‘A White Shade of Pale’ with Reid and Matthew Fisher. It was a number one hit in Australia and the UK and number 5 in the USA in 1967.

Procol Harum also had a hit with the live version of ‘Conquistador’ with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in 1972 (Australia, 4, USA, 16).

After the break-up of Procol Harum in 1977 Brooker became a member of Eric Clapton’s band. He featured on Clapton’s 1981 ‘Another Ticket’ album but after the album release Clapton fired the entire band.

Gary was the lead singer of the Alan Parsons Project track ‘Limelight’. He was a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band in 1997 and 1999 and was also a member of Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

Gary Brooker performed The Beatles’ ‘Old Brown Show’ at the memorial for George Harrison Concert for George. He had played on George’s ‘All Things Must Pass’, ‘Gone Troppo’ and ‘Somewhere In England’ albums.

Gary Brooker was married to wife Françoise (Franky) since 1968. The couple had no children.

