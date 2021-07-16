Gary Corbett of Cinderella Dies The Same Day As Band’s Guitarist Jeff LaBar - Noise11.com

Rock band Cinderella has lost two members in one day. On the same day guitarist Jeff LaBar died at age 58, keyboard player Gary Corbett has also passed away.
Singer Tom Keifer has announced the death of his friend saying “Late last night, while we were in the process of losing Jeff, we got word that out long time keyboard player Gary Corbett losy his battle with cancer. Gary was a talented musician and good hearted friend. He toured with Cinderella on and off for many years. Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s wife Lenora and his family and loved ones”.
Both Jeff and Gary died on 14 July, 2021.
