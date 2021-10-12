 Gene Simmons Avoids Stage Fall At Kiss Show In Tampa - Noise11.com
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gene Simmons Avoids Stage Fall At Kiss Show In Tampa

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2021

in News

Gene Simmons narrowly avoided a nasty fall at KISS’ recent Tampa gig.

KISS – who are currently on their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour – played a gig in Florida last weekend, and each band member had their own moving platform.

And as they descended from the ceiling during the opening song ‘Detroit Rock City’, Gene’s platform rocked and caused him to lose his balance.

Sharing a photo of the stage prop fail on Twitter, Simmons quipped: “We are committed to you and to putting on the greatest on Earth…even though it’s not always as safe as we want it to be. This happened 2 shows ago… (sic)”

Meanwhile, Gene recently insisted KISS will quit “while the getting’s good” after their world tour.

KISS are set to call it a day after the current run concludes, and Simmons is adamant it’s truly the end.

He said: “This is the last go-around. Sure you could play into your 80s, but we’re quitting while the getting’s good. It’s about dignity, self-respect and respect for the fans.”

Gene is determined that the band – who are approaching their 50th anniversary – will go out on a high.

He added: “When we introduced ourselves, we actually laid down the gauntlet and said, ‘You wanted the best, you got the best. The hottest band in the world, KISS’. I hope and pray that when we do our very last show, those words will still be true.”

KISS resumed their ‘End of the Road’ world tour in September after the initial dates were cut short due to the pandemic.

His comments come after fellow KISS rocker Paul also confirmed that the band plans to conclude their final jaunt in New York, where they formed.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paddy Maloney of The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains Dies At Age 83

Paddy Moloney, the founder of Irish legendary folk group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.

1 hour ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Last Sessions By David Bowie To Become Another Album

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year.

12 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Blondie’s New Christmas Song ‘Yuletide Throw Down’

If Rob Thomas announcing a Christmas album today wasn’t even to scare you, then creep out to this … Blondie have a Christmas song too.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Says He Visited A Karaoke Bar In Nashville And Sang A Stones Song

Mick Jagger may or may not have visited a karaoke bar in Nashville and sang a Stones song this week. At least he told fans at the Rolling Stones Nashville concert that he did.

2 days ago
John Lennon and Yoko Ono (supplied)
John Lennon ‘Imagine’ Has Just Gone 3x Platinum In The USA?

The Recording Industry Association of America has just awarded John Lennon ‘Imagine’ a Triple platinum award 50 years after it was first released.

2 days ago
James Bond No Time To Die
Jason Bonham Becomes Second Led Zeppelin Connection To A James Bond Soundtrack

British drummer Jason Bonham has revealed he is the drummer on the soundtrack to the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. That makes him the second Led Zeppelin connection to a Bond soundtrack. Jimmy Page played guitar on the 1964 theme song ‘Goldfinger’.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger in Nashville
Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed Walking Around Nashville

Forget Wally or Waldo. There’s a new game to play if the Rolling Stones are in your town … “where’s Mick”.

3 days ago