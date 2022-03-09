 Genesis Owusu Wins 2021 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition - Noise11.com
Genesis Owusu (supplied)

Genesis Owusu (supplied)

Genesis Owusu Wins 2021 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Recent Australian Music Prize winner Genesis Owusu is now also the 2021 recipient of the Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition.

Genesis Owusu won for ‘Gold Chains’ ($50,000)

Jerome Farah won second prize for ‘Mikey Might’ ($10,000). “Just want to say thank you to the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition for picking ‘Mikey Might’. Being recognised and appreciated for the art I create is an experience and makes the countless hours and effort feel worth it. Couldn’t feel more grateful!” Farah said.

Third place went to MAY-A for ‘Time I Love to Waste’. ($5,000). “Feeling very blessed to win third place. I didn’t think I was very good so it’s nice to be told otherwise (haha),” MAY-A said.

The Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition is named after Easybeats’ Harry Vanda and the late George Young.

Previous winners were Thelma Plum in 2020, Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse Cover Midnight Oil and The Angels In Adelaide

Icehouse performed for the Adelaide Festival on Tuesday night (8 March) and included a couple of classic Aussie Rock covers.

9 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave To Perform At Hanging Rock In November

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will perform two shows at Hanging Rock in the Macedon Ranges in November as part of his upcoming Australian tour.

10 hours ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach Announces The Ruby Hunter Award

Archie Roach has announced The Ruby Hunter Award, an award in the name of his late wife, to support emerging indigenous female artists.

10 hours ago
Regurgitator
Phil Jamieson, The Fauves, Regurgitator To Pay Flood Benefit For Lismore

There will be a flood benefit for the people of Lismore this Friday night at The Brightside in Brisbane featuring The Fauves, Phil Jamieson, Regurgitator and others. 100% of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Lismore.

1 day ago
Fox Fagan
Fox Fagan Is Back In Australia For Some Melbourne Shows

Portsmouth, UK singer songwriter Fox Fagan has shows books around Melbourne this month.

1 day ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Kicks Back In This Weekend With Two Sold Out Shows For South Australia

Duane McDonald will take Red Hot Summer to South Australia this weekend after being forced to postpone last weekend in Kiama due to the New South Wales weather.

1 day ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Air Supply To Tour Australia For David Roy Williams In November and December

Air Supply will return to Australia for shows in November and December.

1 day ago