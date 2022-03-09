Genesis Owusu Wins 2021 Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition - Noise11.com

Recent Australian Music Prize winner Genesis Owusu is now also the 2021 recipient of the Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition.

Genesis Owusu won for ‘Gold Chains’ ($50,000)

Jerome Farah won second prize for ‘Mikey Might’ ($10,000). “Just want to say thank you to the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition for picking ‘Mikey Might’. Being recognised and appreciated for the art I create is an experience and makes the countless hours and effort feel worth it. Couldn’t feel more grateful!” Farah said.

Third place went to MAY-A for ‘Time I Love to Waste’. ($5,000). “Feeling very blessed to win third place. I didn’t think I was very good so it’s nice to be told otherwise (haha),” MAY-A said.



The Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition is named after Easybeats’ Harry Vanda and the late George Young.

Previous winners were Thelma Plum in 2020, Matt Corby and Dann Hume (2019), Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).

